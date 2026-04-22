Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr. declares for the NBA draft after his record-setting freshman season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Darius Acuff Jr. of Arkansas has declared for the NBA draft after a freshman season in…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Darius Acuff Jr. of Arkansas has declared for the NBA draft after a freshman season in which he was a consensus first-team All-American and the nation’s third-leading scorer.

Acuff, who made his announcement Wednesday on ESPN, was Associated Press SEC player of the year and winner of the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top point guard.

Acuff joined Pete Maravich as the only players in Southeastern Conference history to lead the league in scoring (23.5 per game) and assists (6.4 per game) in the same season. His 44% shooting from 3-point range ranked 10th nationally.

He averaged 30.3 points in the SEC Tournament to lead the Razorbacks to their first title since 2000, and he scored the most points by a freshman in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament with 60.

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AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

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