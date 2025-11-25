Markus Burton’s 21 points help Notre Dame beat Rutgers 68-63 at the Players Era Festival

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Markus Burton had 21 points, five assists and three steals, Jalen Haralson added 15 points and…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Markus Burton had 21 points, five assists and three steals, Jalen Haralson added 15 points and Notre Dame held off Rutgers 68-63 on Tuesday at the Players Era Festival.

Notre Dame led 68-58 with 2:14 remaining. Rutgers guard Tariq Francis was fouled on a 3-point attempt, and he made all three free throws to get within seven points. Then the Scarlet Knights took possession after a Notre Dame turnover and Francis made a shot in the lane to cap the scoring with 47.5 seconds left.

Notre Dame missed the front end of a 1-and-1 on back-to-back possessions down the stretch to give Rutgers a chance, but the Scarlet Knights missed three 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds.

Notre Dame (5-2) also got 13 points from Braeden Shrewsberry.

Jamichael Davis led Rutgers (4-3) with 21 points and Dylan Grant added 15. Francis finished with 10 points.

Notre Dame went on a 11-0 run midway through the first half and led by 19 points when Shrewsberry made a 3-pointer with 2:26 left in the frame. Rutgers scored the final seven points of the half to cut its deficit to 36-24. Shrewsberry finished the half with 11 points and three 3-pointers, and Burton added 10 and two 3s.

Last year at the same event, Dylan Harper scored a career-high 36 points and Rutgers beat Notre Dame 85-84 in overtime.

