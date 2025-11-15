Loyola (MD) plays Drexel on 3-game road skid

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-4) at Drexel Dragons (3-0)
Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits Drexel looking to break its three-game road slide.
Drexel finished 17-13 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dragons averaged 7.9 steals, 3.2 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.
Loyola (MD) finished 4-12 on the road and 9-21 overall last season. The Greyhounds averaged 7.1 steals, 2.4 blocks and 15.5 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.