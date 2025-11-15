Live Radio
Loyola (MD) plays Drexel on 3-game road skid

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 11:59 AM

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-4) at Drexel Dragons (3-0)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits Drexel looking to break its three-game road slide.

Drexel finished 17-13 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dragons averaged 7.9 steals, 3.2 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

Loyola (MD) finished 4-12 on the road and 9-21 overall last season. The Greyhounds averaged 7.1 steals, 2.4 blocks and 15.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

