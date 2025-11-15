Loyola (MD) plays Drexel on 3-game road skid

Loyola (MD) visits Drexel looking to break its three-game road slide.

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-4) at Drexel Dragons (3-0)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

Drexel finished 17-13 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dragons averaged 7.9 steals, 3.2 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

Loyola (MD) finished 4-12 on the road and 9-21 overall last season. The Greyhounds averaged 7.1 steals, 2.4 blocks and 15.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

