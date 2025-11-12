Kumu’s 16 lead Canisius over Mercyhurst 58-55

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Kumu had 16 points in Canisius’ 58-55 victory over Mercyhurst on Wednesday. Kumu shot 6…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Kumu had 16 points in Canisius’ 58-55 victory over Mercyhurst on Wednesday.

Kumu shot 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line for the Golden Griffins (2-2). Bryan Ndjonga scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Myles Wilmoth shot 2 of 4 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

The Lakers (2-2) were led in scoring by Bernie Blunt, who finished with 19 points and four assists. Jake Lemelman added 18 points.

