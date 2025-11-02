Live Radio
George Washington hosts Maine for season opener

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:42 AM

Maine Black Bears at George Washington Revolutionaries

Washington; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts Maine in the season opener.

George Washington went 13-4 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Revolutionaries allowed opponents to score 68.4 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.

Maine finished 8-11 on the road and 20-14 overall a season ago. The Black Bears gave up 66.1 points per game while committing 15.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

