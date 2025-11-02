George Washington hosts Maine for season opener

Maine Black Bears at George Washington Revolutionaries Washington; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts Maine in the…

Maine Black Bears at George Washington Revolutionaries

Washington; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts Maine in the season opener.

George Washington went 13-4 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Revolutionaries allowed opponents to score 68.4 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.

Maine finished 8-11 on the road and 20-14 overall a season ago. The Black Bears gave up 66.1 points per game while committing 15.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

