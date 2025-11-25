George Mason Patriots and the Florida Atlantic Owls meet in Daytona Beach, Florida

Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) vs. George Mason Patriots (6-0) Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason…

Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) vs. George Mason Patriots (6-0)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on Florida Atlantic in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Patriots are 6-0 in non-conference play. George Mason is second in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.3 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

The Owls are 5-1 in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic is fourth in the AAC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Xander Pintelon averaging 2.3.

George Mason’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is shooting 55.0% and averaging 18.3 points for the Patriots. Jahari Long is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Devin Vanterpool is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Owls. Kanaan Carlyle is averaging 15.7 points and 3.8 rebounds.

