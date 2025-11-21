Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Gardner-Webb faces Richmond on…

Gardner-Webb faces Richmond on 5-game skid

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 4:48 AM

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-5) at Richmond Spiders (4-0)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb enters the matchup against Richmond as losers of five straight games.

Richmond finished 10-22 overall a season ago while going 6-9 at home. The Spiders averaged 66.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.9 last season.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-4 on the road. Gardner-Webb is 0-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up