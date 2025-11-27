Furman Paladins and the Richmond Spiders square off in Orlando, Florida

Richmond Spiders (5-0) vs. Furman Paladins (3-3) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -3.5; over/under is…

Richmond Spiders (5-0) vs. Furman Paladins (3-3)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman squares off against Richmond in Orlando, Florida.

The Paladins have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Furman ranks second in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Spiders have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Richmond is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

Furman averages 74.0 points, 7.0 more per game than the 67.0 Richmond allows. Richmond scores 21.2 more points per game (90.0) than Furman gives up (68.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Wilkins is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Paladins. Charles Johnston is averaging 11.8 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 45.3%.

Aiden Argabright is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Spiders. AJ Lopez is averaging 11.0 points and 1.8 rebounds.

