Fudd’s 24 points leads top-ranked UConn past Utah 93-41 in Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd had 24 points and a career-high eight rebounds in three quarters as top-ranked UConn cruised past Utah 93-41 to finish as the only undefeated team in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

Blanca Quinonez had 21 points and five rebounds off the bench while Sarah Strong added 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots in 20 minutes. Allie Ziebell had a season-high 10 points for the Huskies (6-0), who improved to 47-1 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Fudd finished with 55 points in the two games after scoring a season-high 31 points in Friday’s win over No. 6 Michigan.

Utah came into the game ranked in the top 25 in 3-pointers per game. The Utes didn’t make their first shot inside the 3-point line until Brooke Walker’s jump with 7:36 left in the first quarter.

Fudd, Strong and Quinonez combined for all the points during UConn’s 14-0 run to push the lead to 19 points. After a 3-pointer by Walker, the Huskies scored the final eight points of the first quarter to take a 32-8 lead. Even with the Huskies shooting just 36% from the field in the second quarter, UConn led 44-19 at halftime.

Lani White had nine points and Brooke Walker finished with eight points for Utah (3-3).

UConn’s pressure defense rattled the Utes, with Utah committing three turnovers in the first 3:40. UConn had seven steals and 18 points off turnovers in the first half. The Utes had just one field goal in the first 6:46 in the first meeting between the programs.

The Huskies came up with steals on three consecutive possessions early in the third quarter. Fudd’s two 3-pointers keyed a 20-0 run to push the lead to 41.

Up next

Utah is home against Weber State on Wednesday.

UConn plays at Xavier on Sunday.

