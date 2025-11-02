Live Radio
Eastern Illinois opens season at home against Drake

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:42 AM

Drake Bulldogs at Eastern Illinois Panthers

Charleston, Illinois; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts Drake for the season opener.

Eastern Illinois finished 18-12 overall last season while going 13-0 at home. The Panthers averaged 9.8 steals, 3.8 blocks and 16.1 turnovers per game last season.

Drake went 10-4 on the road and 22-12 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 0.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

