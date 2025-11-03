Eastern Illinois begins season at home against Drake

Drake Bulldogs at Eastern Illinois Panthers Charleston, Illinois; Monday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois begins the season at…

Drake Bulldogs at Eastern Illinois Panthers

Charleston, Illinois; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois begins the season at home against Drake.

Eastern Illinois went 13-0 at home last season while going 18-12 overall. The Panthers averaged 62.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.0 last season.

Drake finished 22-12 overall with a 10-4 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 7.6 steals, 3.9 blocks and 16.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

