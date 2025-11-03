Live Radio
Eastern Illinois begins season at home against Drake

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

Drake Bulldogs at Eastern Illinois Panthers

Charleston, Illinois; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois begins the season at home against Drake.

Eastern Illinois went 13-0 at home last season while going 18-12 overall. The Panthers averaged 62.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.0 last season.

Drake finished 22-12 overall with a 10-4 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 7.6 steals, 3.9 blocks and 16.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

