Cooke and No. 21 West Virginia host Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (5-2) at West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1) Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 West…

Villanova Wildcats (5-2) at West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 West Virginia faces Villanova after Gia Cooke scored 24 points in West Virginia’s 83-81 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Mountaineers are 4-0 in home games. West Virginia is 5-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 away from home. Villanova ranks second in the Big East with 20.0 assists per game led by Brynn McCurry averaging 4.0.

West Virginia scores 80.1 points, 21.4 more per game than the 58.7 Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game West Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooke is scoring 16.1 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Mountaineers. Sydney Shaw is averaging 14.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 46.5%.

Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 16.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. McCurry is averaging 9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.