Colorado hosts Montana State to open season

Montana State Bobcats at Colorado Buffaloes

Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -12.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado opens the season at home against Montana State.

Colorado went 14-21 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Buffaloes averaged 69.7 points per game last season, 31.2 in the paint, 11.3 off of turnovers and 10.4 on fast breaks.

Montana State went 3-14 on the road and 15-18 overall a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 71.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.