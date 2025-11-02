Live Radio
Colorado Buffaloes open season at home against the Montana State Bobcats

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 4:06 AM

Montana State Bobcats at Colorado Buffaloes

Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -13.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Montana State for the season opener.

Colorado finished 14-21 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Buffaloes allowed opponents to score 71.9 points per game and shoot 43.2% from the field last season.

Montana State finished 15-18 overall with a 3-14 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 7.2 second-chance points and 4.6 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

