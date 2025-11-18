Clemson line-up rearrangement sparks Tigers to 81-61 win over North Alabama

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Reserves RJ Godfrey and Zac Foster scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, and Clemson beat North…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Reserves RJ Godfrey and Zac Foster scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, and Clemson beat North Alabama 81-61 on Monday night.

Carter Welling scored 13 points and Jake Wahlin grabbed 11 rebounds for the Tigers (4-1).

Tigers coach Brad Brownell rearranged the starting lineup, playing guard Ace Buckner and Welling in place of guard Jestin Porter and Godfrey. The move led to 44 bench points for Clemson

Kevin de Kovachich scored 12 points and Donte Bacchus 10 for the Lions (2-3).

De Kovachich’s layup with 17:13 left to play gave North Alabama its last lead at 5-4. Clemson built a 21-11 lead midway through the first half and stayed in control the rest of the way.

Clemson led 45-22 at halftime. North Alabama outscored the Tigers 39-36 after intermission.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.