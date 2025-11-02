Charlotte hosts Auburn in season opener

Auburn Tigers at Charlotte 49ers Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Auburn in the season…

Auburn Tigers at Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Auburn in the season opener.

Charlotte went 11-21 overall a season ago while going 5-9 at home. The 49ers averaged 59.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.9 last season.

Auburn finished 3-14 in SEC action and 2-10 on the road a season ago. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 64.7 points per game and shot 43.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

