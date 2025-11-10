Butler hosts Chicago State in non-conference action

Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at Butler Bulldogs (2-0) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on Chicago State…

Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at Butler Bulldogs (2-0)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on Chicago State in non-conference action.

Butler finished 15-20 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 4.0 steals, 2.7 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.

Chicago State finished 4-28 overall a season ago while going 1-19 on the road. The Cougars averaged 62.5 points per game last season, 10.8 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

