Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Bryant Bulldogs visit the…

Bryant Bulldogs visit the Marist Red Foxes

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 4:42 AM

Bryant Bulldogs (2-0) at Marist Red Foxes (0-2)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Bryant.

Marist went 16-15 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Red Foxes averaged 57.9 points per game last season, 21.0 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 3.9 on fast breaks.

Bryant went 17-15 overall with a 6-10 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up