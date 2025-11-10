Bryant Bulldogs visit the Marist Red Foxes

Bryant Bulldogs (2-0) at Marist Red Foxes (0-2) Poughkeepsie, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Bryant.…

Bryant Bulldogs (2-0) at Marist Red Foxes (0-2)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Bryant.

Marist went 16-15 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Red Foxes averaged 57.9 points per game last season, 21.0 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 3.9 on fast breaks.

Bryant went 17-15 overall with a 6-10 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

