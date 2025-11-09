Live Radio
Brown Bears take on the Vermont Catamounts in non-conference play

The Associated Press

November 9, 2025, 4:49 AM

Vermont Catamounts (2-0) at Brown Bears (0-1)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -4.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on Brown for a non-conference matchup.

Brown finished 14-13 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bears averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 10.5 from the free-throw line and 24.6 from beyond the arc.

Vermont went 7-8 on the road and 21-12 overall last season. The Catamounts averaged 66.6 points per game last season, 11.8 from the free-throw line and 23.4 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

