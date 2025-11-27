Brooks scores 21, Pierre grabs 21 boards and No. 25 N.C. State women top Green Bay 79-67 in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Zoe Brooks scored 21 points, Khamil Pierre had a career-high 21 rebounds and No. 25 N.C.…

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Zoe Brooks scored 21 points, Khamil Pierre had a career-high 21 rebounds and No. 25 N.C. State pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Green Bay 79-67 in the Cancun Classic on Thursday.

Brooks and Pierre both had eight points in the final period when the Wolfpack made 10 of 14 shots to 6 of 15 for the Phoenix, who were tied with a minute to play in the third quarter.

Zamareya Jones had 17 points for N.C. State (4-3) and Pierre, who moved into a tie for the third most rebounds in a game, added 12.

Gracie Grzesk scored 20 points for the Phoenix (5-2). Jenna Guyer added 15 and Carley Duffney 10.

The last four baskets for the Wolfpack in the first quarter were 3-pointers, helping them pull away for a 22-14 lead. They pushed the lead to 35-23 four minutes before halftime but the Phoenix had an 8-0 run and trailed 36-31 at the break.

Early in the third, Maddy Skorupski hit a 3-pointer that started a 9-0 run with Meghan Schultz free throws putting the Phoenix on top and Grezesk making a layup for a 43-40 lead.

Green Bay made four straight foul shots to tie the game at 52 with a minute left in the third but a free throw and a 30-foot banked 3-pointer by Jones at the buzzer put the Wolfpack ahead 56-52.

Grzesk made a 3-pointer that had Green Bay within 62-60 with 6 1/2 minutes to go but 6-0 and 5-0 runs helped N.C. State pull away.

Up next

N.C. State wraps up its tournament against Southern Mississippi on Friday.

Green Bay plays Richmond in its final game.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.