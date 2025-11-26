Appalachian State visits Perkins and Mercer

Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-3) at Mercer Bears (3-2) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6.5; over/under…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-3) at Mercer Bears (3-2)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Appalachian State after Quinton Perkins II scored 20 points in Mercer’s 95-83 win over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Bears have gone 2-0 in home games. Mercer is fifth in the SoCon with 14.8 assists per game led by Baraka Okojie averaging 5.0.

The Mountaineers are 1-2 on the road. Appalachian State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrin Njock averaging 2.3.

Mercer makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Appalachian State has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perkins averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Okojie is shooting 39.1% and averaging 15.8 points.

Kasen Jennings is shooting 44.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Mountaineers. Alonzo Dodd is averaging 9.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

