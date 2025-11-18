AP women’s basketball player of the week is No. 12 Iowa State’s Audi Crooks

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 2 of the season: Audi Crooks, Iowa…

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 2 of the season:

Audi Crooks, Iowa State

The junior post averaged 31.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 blocks to lead the 12th-ranked Cyclones to a pair of victories. Crooks shot an outstanding 83.9% from the field and broke the school’s single-game scoring record with 43 points against Valparaiso. She did it while playing just 19 minutes. Crooks became the first player in the past 25 years to score 40 or more in 20 minutes or less.

Runner-up

Sarah Strong, UConn. The sensational sophomore had another incredible week. She tied her career high with 29 points and set a career high with seven assists in No. 1 UConn’s rout of Ohio State. She added 13 rebounds for her second double-double of the season, to go with three blocks and five steals. She had 11 points, four assists, three blocks, and four steals in just 20 minutes against Loyola Chicago.

Honorable mention

Joyce Edwards, No. 2 South Carolina; Hannah Hidalgo, No. 24 Notre Dame; Sayvia Sellers, No. 25 Washington

Keep an eye on

High Point guard Aaliyah Collins opened the week with 21 points, five steals, a career-high four blocks and three assists in an 82-69 win over Merrimack on Wednesday. She followed that up with a career-best 27 points in an 84-68 win over East Carolina on Sunday. She added seven assists to help the Panthers achieve their first 4-0 start at the Division I level.

