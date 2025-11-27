Anderson leads North Dakota against Hawaii after 21-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-5) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-2) Honolulu; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota faces…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-5) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-2)

Honolulu; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota faces Hawaii after Garrett Anderson scored 21 points in North Dakota’s 78-69 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 5-1 at home. Hawaii averages 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 2-2 away from home. North Dakota is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Hawaii is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48.0% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Johnson is scoring 16.1 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Quandre Bullock is averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 40.3%.

Greyson Uelmen is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Anderson is averaging 10.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.