Men’s Preseason All-America Team

The Associated Press’ 2025-26 preseason All-America men’s basketball team, with school, height, year and votes from a 57-member national media panel (key 2024-25 statistics in parentheses):

Braden Smith, Purdue, 6-0, 170 pounds, senior, all 57 votes (15.8 ppg, 8.7 apg, 4.5 rpg, 2.2 spg, 83 3-pointers)

JT Toppin, Texas Tech, 6-9, 230 pounds, junior, 52 (18.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 19 double-doubles, 55.9 FG pct)

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan, 6-9, 240 pounds, graduate, 30 (17.7 ppg, 11.4 rpg, 4.2 apg, 66 blocks, 64 steals, 52.2 FG pct at UAB)

AJ Dybantsa, BYU, 6-9, 210 pounds, freshman, 22 (21.5 ppg, 12.7 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.5 spg, 1.0 bpg at Utah Prep)

Alex Condon, Florida, 6-11, 230, junior, 16 ( 10.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 49 blocks, 49.3 FG pct)

Others receiving votes: Donovan Dent, UCLA (13); PJ Haggerty, Kansas State (12); Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn (11); Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue (11); Cameron Boozer, Duke (11); Darryn Peterson, Kansas (9); Bennett Stirtz, Iowa (8); Darrion Williams, NC State (6); Otega Oweh, Kentucky (5); Zuby Ejifor, St. John’s (4); Graham Ike, Gonzaga (3); Solo Ball, UConn (3); Emanuel Sharp, Houston (3); Alex Karaban, UConn (2); Richie Saunders, BYU; Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State; Thomas Haugh, Florida; Tomislav Ivisic, Illinois; Joseph Tugler, Houston; Labaron Philon, Alabama; Nathan Bittle, Oregon.

