No. 19 Maryland hosts No. 12 Ohio State following Cambridge’s 33-point outing

No. 12 Ohio State visits No. 19 Maryland after Jaloni Cambridge scored 33 points in Ohio State's 89-78 victory against the Michigan State Spartans.

Ohio State Buckeyes (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (22-6, 12-5 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

The Terrapins are 10-4 in home games. Maryland ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Christina Dalce averaging 3.6.

The Buckeyes are 13-4 against conference opponents. Ohio State has a 20-4 record against teams over .500.

Maryland scores 79.8 points, 17.6 more per game than the 62.2 Ohio State allows. Ohio State has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

The Terrapins and Buckeyes match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylene Smikle is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Terrapins. Sarah Te-Biasu is averaging 13.1 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cotie McMahon is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Cambridge is averaging 17.5 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

