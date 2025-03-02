Live Radio
Doty leads Siena against Mount St. Mary’s after 23-point game

The Associated Press

March 2, 2025, 3:43 AM

Siena Saints (13-15, 8-9 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (17-11, 10-7 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Mount St. Mary’s after Gavin Doty scored 23 points in Siena’s 93-88 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Mountaineers are 8-4 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Saints are 8-9 in MAAC play. Siena is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Mount St. Mary’s averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.7 per game Siena gives up. Siena averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Mount St. Mary’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dola Adebayo is shooting 52.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Mountaineers. Dallas Hobbs is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Justice Shoats is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Saints. Brendan Coyle is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

