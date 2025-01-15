Winthrop wins 102-97 in triple OT against Charleston Southern

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Nick Johnson had 28 points in Winthrop’s 102-97 triple overtime victory over Charleston Southern on…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Nick Johnson had 28 points in Winthrop’s 102-97 triple overtime victory over Charleston Southern on Wednesday night.

Johnson’s 3-pointer with one second left in the second overtime period tied it at 90 and the Eagles carried the momentum in the third overtime where they scored 12 points, including a 6-2 run over the final two minutes.

Johnson shot 8 for 20 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 11 of 16 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (13-7, 3-2 Big South Conference). Kasen Harrison added 18 points while going 8 of 18 and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had five assists. KJ Doucet shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Buccaneers (5-14, 1-3) were led by RJ Johnson, who recorded 30 points and four assists. Charleston Southern also got 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals from Daylen Berry. Taje’ Kelly finished with 22 points and 16 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.