Western Michigan wins 72-70 against Northern Illinois

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Chansey Willis Jr. had 18 points in Western Michigan’s 72-70 win over Northern Illinois on Tuesday night.

Western Michigan took the lead for good with 2:28 remaining on a layup from Max Burton to make it a 67-66 game. James Dent Jr. missed a 3-pointer for Northern Illinois to end it.

Willis had seven assists for the Broncos (5-13, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). Javaughn Hannah added 17 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc while they also had six rebounds and five assists. Donovan Williams shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Dent Jr. led the Huskies (4-14, 0-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, two steals and two blocks. Quentin Jones added 17 points, seven assists, two steals and two blocks for Northern Illinois. Ethan Butler also had 13 points and three blocks. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Huskies.

Williams put up 13 points in the first half for Western Michigan, who led 39-27 at halftime.

