Colgate wins 84-55 against Army in Patriot League Tournament

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Cox had 20 points in Colgate’s 84-55 win against Army on Thursday in the Patriot League Tournament.

Cox also had five rebounds and six assists for the Raiders (14-18). Chandler Baker scored 13 points while going 6 of 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range). Nicolas Louis-Jacques had 12 points and finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

The Black Knights (16-15) were led in scoring by Jalen Rucker, who finished with 22 points. Ryan Curry added 10 points.

Colgate took the lead with 18:42 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 46-23 at halftime, with Louis-Jacques racking up 12 points. Colgate pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 23-point lead to 30 points. Cox led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

