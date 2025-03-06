Manhattan wins 90-74 against Sacred Heart

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Masiah Gilyard scored 21 points as Manhattan beat Sacred Heart 90-74 on Thursday. Gilyard added 11…

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Masiah Gilyard scored 21 points as Manhattan beat Sacred Heart 90-74 on Thursday.

Gilyard added 11 rebounds for the Jaspers (16-12, 11-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jaden Winston scored 17 points while going 7 of 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and added six assists. Fraser Roxburgh had 14 points and went 5 of 6 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Pioneers (14-16, 10-9) were led in scoring by Amiri Stewart, who finished with 20 points. Bryce Johnson added 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. Tanner Thomas finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Manhattan hosts Siena and Sacred Heart travels to play Iona.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

