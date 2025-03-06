Addy Brown scores 41 points, third-most in Big 12 Tournament history in Iowa State’s 96-88 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Addy Brown scored 41 points, third-most in Big 12 Tournament history, and Iowa State shook…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Addy Brown scored 41 points, third-most in Big 12 Tournament history, and Iowa State shook off Arizona State 96-88 on Thursday in the second round.

Her total trails just Brittney Griner’s 45 for Baylor in the 2012 tournament and Andrea Riley’s 43 for Oklahoma State in 2010. She finished a point shy of the program record of 42 set by Tonya Burns in 1984. She was 13-of-23 shooting with five 3-pointers and 10 of 11 at the line.

The seventh-seeded Cyclones (22-10) will face second-seeded and No. 17-ranked Baylor in a Friday quarterfinal. The Bears beat ISU at home 67-52 on Feb. 22.

Audi Crooks added 20 points for Iowa State, which had five fewer field goals than the Sun Devils (10-22) but was 33 of 40 at the line to 12 of 18 for ASU.

Jalyn Brown made four 3s and scored 26 points to lead ASU. Tyi Skinner added 23 points and had four 3s in setting a program single-season record of 80.

Addy Brown scored the first five points of the fourth quarter for a 19-point lead. ASU got back within eight with under three minutes left but an Emily Ryan bucket then six Iowa State free throws make it a 14-point lead.

Addy Brown scored 13 of her 24 first-half points and Sydney Harris 11 in the first quarter when the Cyclones erased a five-point deficit and took a 28-17 lead. Iowa State led the rest of the way with the margin ranging from eight to 20 points.

