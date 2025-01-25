Vincent and New Orleans host Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies (8-11, 5-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-15, 2-6 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Houston Christian Huskies (8-11, 5-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-15, 2-6 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Houston Christian after Jamond Vincent scored 24 points in New Orleans’ 73-61 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Privateers have gone 0-4 at home. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Southland with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Thomas averaging 2.7.

The Huskies are 5-3 in Southland play. Houston Christian gives up 70.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

New Orleans’ average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game New Orleans allows.

The Privateers and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James White is averaging 18.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Privateers. Cedquavious Hunter is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Julian Mackey is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 15.2 points. Bryson Dawkins is shooting 36.8% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.