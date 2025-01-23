UMBC earns 92-87 OT victory against Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Bryce Johnson scored 23 points as UMBC beat Albany 92-87 in overtime on Thursday night. Marcus…

Marcus Banks Jr. made two free throws with 11 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 79-all. Banks added two free throws for a 91-81 lead before UMBC finished 31 of 44 at the line.

Johnson shot 6 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Retrievers (10-10, 2-3 America East Conference). Banks scored 21 points while shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds and three steals. Anthony Valentine shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 18 points.

Amar’e Marshall led the way for the Great Danes (10-11, 2-4) with 25 points. Byron Joshua added 17 points and Justin Neely had 12 points.

The teams both play Saturday. UMBC visits Vermont and Albany hosts NJIT.

