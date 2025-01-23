Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » UMBC earns 92-87 OT…

UMBC earns 92-87 OT victory against Albany

The Associated Press

January 23, 2025, 9:47 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Bryce Johnson scored 23 points as UMBC beat Albany 92-87 in overtime on Thursday night.

Marcus Banks Jr. made two free throws with 11 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 79-all. Banks added two free throws for a 91-81 lead before UMBC finished 31 of 44 at the line.

Johnson shot 6 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Retrievers (10-10, 2-3 America East Conference). Banks scored 21 points while shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds and three steals. Anthony Valentine shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 18 points.

Amar’e Marshall led the way for the Great Danes (10-11, 2-4) with 25 points. Byron Joshua added 17 points and Justin Neely had 12 points.

The teams both play Saturday. UMBC visits Vermont and Albany hosts NJIT.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up