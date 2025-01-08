UMass wins 76-72 against Dayton

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Daniel Rivera scored 23 points as UMass beat Dayton 76-72 on Wednesday night. Rivera added 12…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Daniel Rivera scored 23 points as UMass beat Dayton 76-72 on Wednesday night.

Rivera added 12 rebounds and three steals for the Minutemen (6-10, 1-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rahsool Diggins scored 18 points while going 6 of 20 from the floor, including 3 for 12 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line and added six assists. Marqui Worthy shot 7 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 18 points.

The Flyers (11-5, 1-2) were led in scoring by Nate Santos, who finished with 18 points. Javon Bennett added 17 points and Zed Key finished with 16 points.

Rivera scored nine points in the first half and UMass went into the break trailing 39-36. UMass went on a 12-2 second-half run erased to give them the lead at 63-58 with 6:10 remaining. Rivera scored 14 second-half points.

Both teams play George Mason next, UMass on the road on Saturday and Dayton at home on Jan. 15.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

