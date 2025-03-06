Felton scores 17 in East Carolina’s 73-64 victory against Tulane

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Felton had 17 points in East Carolina’s 73-64 win over Tulane on Thursday night. Felton…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Felton had 17 points in East Carolina’s 73-64 win over Tulane on Thursday night.

Felton went 7 of 15 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Pirates (18-12, 10-7 American Athletic Conference). C.J. Walker added 15 points while going 5 of 12 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds. Joran Riley went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Green Wave (17-13, 11-6) were led in scoring by Asher Woods, who finished with 21 points, four assists and two steals. Tulane also got 13 points and five steals from Rowan Brumbaugh. Mari Jordan finished with 11 points.

East Carolina took the lead with 16:56 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 42-31 at halftime, with Walker racking up 11 points. East Carolina used a 10-0 run in the second half to build a 17-point lead at 59-42.

Both teams next play Sunday. East Carolina visits Florida Atlantic and Tulane takes on UAB at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.