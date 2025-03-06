Zion Cruz scores 12 to lead Rider to 78-50 victory over Canisius

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Zion Cruz had 12 points to help Rider defeat Canisius 78-50 on Thursday night. Cruz added…

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Zion Cruz had 12 points to help Rider defeat Canisius 78-50 on Thursday night.

Cruz added three steals for the Broncs (12-18, 8-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). TJ Weeks Jr. added 11 points and Cole McCabe scored 10 on 4-for-4 shooting.

The Golden Griffins (3-27, 3-16) were led by Cam Palesse with 13 points. Gianni Thompson added 10 points and Anthony Benard scored nine.

Rider will host Niagara in a regular-season finale on Saturday when Canisius plays at Saint Peter’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

