Texas State wins 74-73 against Troy

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Tylan Pope scored 27 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 1.1 seconds left, as Texas State beat Troy 74-73 on Thursday night.

Pope also contributed 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (9-7, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). Mark Drone shot 5 of 9 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Kaden Gumbs went 5 of 12 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Tayton Conerway led the way for the Trojans (10-5, 3-1) with 15 points, four assists, five steals and two blocks. Myles Rigsby added 12 points for Troy. Jerrell Bellamy also had nine points. The Trojans broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

