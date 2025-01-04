Tarence Guinyard scores 14 as UT Martin holds off Southeast Missouri State 66-63

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tarence Guinyard had 14 points to help UT Martin hold off Southeast Missouri State 66-63 on…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tarence Guinyard had 14 points to help UT Martin hold off Southeast Missouri State 66-63 on Saturday night.

Guinyard shot 4 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Skyhawks (6-9, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Carlos Cortijo had 13 points and Andrija Bukumirovic scored 11.

Braxton Stacker led the Redhawks (8-7, 3-1) with 22 points and four blocks. Tedrick Washington Jr. totaled 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Rob Martin had nine points as the Redhawks saw a five-game win streak end.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

