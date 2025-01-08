Sundell scores 15, Lee hits milestone and No. 12 Kansas State women rout No. 22 Utah 71-47

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Serena Sundell scored 15 points, Ayoka Lee reached another milestone and No. 12 Kansas State…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Serena Sundell scored 15 points, Ayoka Lee reached another milestone and No. 12 Kansas State dominated No. 22 Utah 71-47 on Wednesday night, the Wildcats’ 11th straight win.

Lee had 14 points to reach 2,450 for her career, which moves her into the top 100 career scorers in NCAA history. Wildcats’ coach Jeff Mittie tied Judy Akers for second on the Kansas State wins list with 206.

Temira Poindexter and Jaelyn Glenn both added 11 points for the Wildcats (16-1, 4-0 Big 12 Conference), with Glenn snaring 10 rebounds.

Gianna Kneepkens scored 12 points for the Utes (12-3, 3-1), who had just moved into the Top 25 with their seventh straight win. Reese Ross added 11.

An 18-2 run in the first half, when Lee reached her milestone with four points, helped the Wildcats lead 18-4 and take a 20-7 lead into the second quarter.

Utah closed the half with an 11-2 run to trail 31-22 at the break.

Kansas State shot 48% in the first half, making 4 of 7 3-pointers, and Utah shot 23%, going 2 of 12 behind the arc.

The game was settled in the third quarter when K-State outscored the Utes 26-13.

The Wildcats, who lead the nation by shooting 50.9% and holding teams to 31.7%, shot 49.2% while Utah shot 30%.

The Wildcats stay in Utah to play BYU on Saturday when Utah is home against Houston.

