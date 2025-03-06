Siena takes down Fairfield 68-64

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Justice Shoats had 23 points in Siena’s 68-64 victory against Fairfield on Thursday. Shoats added five…

Shoats added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Saints (14-16, 9-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Gavin Doty added 12 points while shooting 3 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had nine rebounds. Brendan Coyle shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Stags (11-19, 7-12) were led by Prophet Johnson and Braden Sparks with 20 points apiece.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Siena visits Manhattan and Fairfield hosts Quinnipiac.

