Stiemke scores 25 as Loyola beats Lehigh 80-74

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jordan Stiemke’s 25 points off the bench helped Loyola (MD) to an 80-74 victory against Lehigh on Sunday.

Stiemke also added seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (6-7, 1-1 Patriot League). Milos Ilic added 18 points while going 7 of 17 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line while also grabbing six rebounds. Jacob Theodosiou had 14 points and shot 1 of 5 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 12 for 14 from the line.

Cam Gillus finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and six steals for the Mountain Hawks (6-7, 1-1). Tyler Whitney-Sidney added 22 points for Lehigh. Joshua Ingram also recorded 12 points and four assists.

Stiemke put up 14 points in the first half for Loyola (MD), who led 37-34 at halftime. Loyola (MD) used a 10-2 run in the second half to build a nine-point lead at 69-60 with 1:47 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Both teams play on Wednesday. Loyola (MD) visits Army and Lehigh travels to play Colgate.

