St. Thomas visits UMKC for conference showdown

Saint Thomas Tommies (15-6, 5-1 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-11, 2-4 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -2.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Jamar Brown and UMKC host Kendall Blue and St. Thomas in Summit League action.

The Kangaroos are 7-2 in home games. UMKC is fourth in the Summit League with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayson Petty averaging 3.9.

The Tommies are 5-1 in conference play. St. Thomas is the best team in the Summit League scoring 11.3 fast break points per game.

UMKC is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.9% St. Thomas allows to opponents. St. Thomas has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of UMKC have averaged.

The Kangaroos and Tommies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davontae Hall is averaging 5.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Kangaroos. Brown is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Drake Dobbs is averaging 11.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Tommies. Miles Barnstable is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Tommies: 8-2, averaging 87.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

