Saint Louis secures 73-57 win over Saint Joseph’s (PA)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Isaiah Swope scored 26 points as Saint Louis beat Saint Joseph’s (PA) 73-57 on Friday night.

Swope also added eight assists for the Billikens (9-6, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Robbie Avila added 21 points while going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line while they also had 11 rebounds and five assists. Kalu Anya finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding 15 rebounds.

Rasheer Fleming finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks (10-5, 2-1). Erik Reynolds II added 11 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA). Xzayvier Brown had 11 points.

Saint Louis took the lead with 6:39 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Swope led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 36-29 at the break. Saint Louis pulled away with a 12-2 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 16 points. They outscored Saint Joseph’s (PA) by nine points in the final half, as Swope led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

Both teams play on Wednesday. Saint Louis hosts Saint Bonaventure and Saint Joseph’s (PA) travels to play Duquesne.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

