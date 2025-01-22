Ross and Purdue Fort Wayne host Detroit Mercy

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-5, 9-0 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (12-5, 6-3 Horizon) Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-5, 9-0 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (12-5, 6-3 Horizon)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits Detroit Mercy after Lauren Ross scored 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 76-52 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Titans have gone 8-1 in home games. Detroit Mercy ranks sixth in the Horizon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Mastodons are 9-0 in conference games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks third in the Horizon with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jazzlyn Linbo averaging 1.7.

Detroit Mercy averages 65.1 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 61.0 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 11.1 more points per game (78.1) than Detroit Mercy allows (67.0).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myonna Hooper is averaging 7.8 points for the Titans. Aaliyah McQueen is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ross is scoring 17.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mastodons. Sydney Freeman is averaging 13.4 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Mastodons: 10-0, averaging 79.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 12.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.