Prairie View A&M plays Mississippi Valley State, aims to end road skid

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-8, 0-2 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-13, 0-3 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday,…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-8, 0-2 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-13, 0-3 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hits the road against Mississippi Valley State looking to break its six-game road skid.

The Delta Devils are 1-2 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State is 1-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.5 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 0-2 in SWAC play.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.5 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 64.4 points per game, 17.3 fewer points than the 81.7 Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents.

The Delta Devils and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylia Reed averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 5.5 points while shooting 17.2% from beyond the arc.

Crystal Schultz is averaging 10.2 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 54.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 30.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.