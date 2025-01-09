Porter’s 17 lead Liberty over Sam Houston 76-68

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Colin Porter’s 17 points helped Liberty defeat Sam Houston 76-68 on Thursday night. Porter had five…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Colin Porter’s 17 points helped Liberty defeat Sam Houston 76-68 on Thursday night.

Porter had five assists and three steals for the Flames (14-2, 2-1 Conference USA). Taelon Peter shot 6 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Jay Maughmer shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Lamar Wilkerson finished with 25 points and nine rebounds for the Bearkats (7-9, 0-3). Marcus Boykin added 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for Sam Houston. Cameron Huefner had nine points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Liberty visits Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston hosts Florida International.

