Pigge’s 15 lead Harvard past Bowdoin 71-65

BOSTON (AP) — Chandler Pigge scored 15 points as Harvard beat Division-III Bowdoin 71-65 on Sunday.

Pigge had five rebounds for the Crimson (5-8). Robert Hinton scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Austin Hunt shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Polar Bears were led in scoring by Ray Cuevas, who finished with 22 points. James McGowan added 11 points for Bowdoin. Afamdi Achufusi finished with nine points.

Harvard hosts Princeton in its next matchup on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

