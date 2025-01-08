Pierre and Belmont defeat Southern Illinois 90-86

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonathan Pierre led Belmont with 21 points, Tyler Lundblade made three free throws with 20 seconds…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonathan Pierre led Belmont with 21 points, Tyler Lundblade made three free throws with 20 seconds left and the Bruins knocked off Southern Illinois 90-86 on Wednesday night.

Pierre had five rebounds for the Bruins (11-5, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Brigham Rogers added 17 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line while he also had nine rebounds. Lundblade shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Salukis (5-11, 0-5) were led in scoring by Ali Abdou Dibba, who finished with 33 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Southern Illinois also got 13 points, five assists and four steals from Kennard Davis. Jarrett Hensley finished with 11 points and four assists.

Rogers scored 13 points in the first half for Belmont, which led 43-31 at the break. Pierre scored 12 points in the second half.

Both teams next play Saturday. Belmont visits Indiana State and Southern Illinois plays Missouri State at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.