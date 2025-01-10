Payne scores 23 as Idaho knocks off Sacramento State 80-67

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jack Payne had 23 points in Idaho’s 80-67 victory over Sacramento State on Thursday. Payne added…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jack Payne had 23 points in Idaho’s 80-67 victory over Sacramento State on Thursday.

Payne added five rebounds for the Vandals (7-9, 2-1 Big Sky Conference). Kristian Gonzalez went 5 of 7 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Tyler Linhardt had 13 points and shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc.

The Hornets (5-10, 1-1) were led by Jacob Holt, who posted 35 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Sacramento State also got 13 points and four assists from Julian Vaughns.

These two teams both play Saturday. Idaho visits Portland State and Sacramento State hosts Eastern Washington.

