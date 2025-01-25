Paulius Murauskas totals 25 points, 12 rebounds to rally Saint Mary’s over Washington State 80-75

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Paulius Murauskas had 25 points and 12 rebounds as Saint Mary’s rallied to beat Washington State…

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Paulius Murauskas had 25 points and 12 rebounds as Saint Mary’s rallied to beat Washington State 80-75 on Saturday night.

Augustas Marciulionis finished with 17 points and seven assists for the Gaels (18-3, 8-0 West Coast Conference), who have won eight in a row. Jordan Ross added 13 points.

Ethan Price led the way for the Cougars (15-7, 5-4) with 20 points. Dane Erikstrup and Nate Calmese both scored 16.

Murauskas scored 12 points in the first half and Saint Mary’s went into halftime trailing 38-35. The Gaels pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 59-54 with 8:21 remaining in the half. Murauskas scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

